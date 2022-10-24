Zelenskiy: Only Russia is capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that only Russia is capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe.

He criticized Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s suggestion in appeals to Western colleagues that Ukraine may be preparing to use a “dirty bomb” in the current conflict – a conventional weapon with nuclear materials.

“If anyone can use nuclear weapons in this part of Europe – it could be just one source – and that source is the one who ordered comrade Shoigu to phone here or there,” Zelenskiy said in a video message.

He claimed that Shoigu’s “carousel of the telephone” made things clear: “everyone understands it very well. They understand who is the source of every dirty thing imaginable in this war.”

advance

The Ukrainian president assured that Russian attacks on the country’s electricity grid are not preventing the advance of troops in the reconquest of the occupied territories.

Western secret services confirm the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive in the Kherson region, from which the highest Russian military ranks have already started to withdraw.

Reproduction of this content is prohibited.