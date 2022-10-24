BrazilBrazil

Zelenskiy: Only Russia is capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that only Russia is capable of using nuclear weapons in Europe.

He criticized Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s suggestion in appeals to Western colleagues that Ukraine may be preparing to use a “dirty bomb” in the current conflict – a conventional weapon with nuclear materials.

“If anyone can use nuclear weapons in this part of Europe – it could be just one source – and that source is the one who ordered comrade Shoigu to phone here or there,” Zelenskiy said in a video message.

He claimed that Shoigu’s “carousel of the telephone” made things clear: “everyone understands it very well. They understand who is the source of every dirty thing imaginable in this war.”

advance

The Ukrainian president assured that Russian attacks on the country’s electricity grid are not preventing the advance of troops in the reconquest of the occupied territories.

Western secret services confirm the Ukrainian army’s counteroffensive in the Kherson region, from which the highest Russian military ranks have already started to withdraw.

Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

UK: Boris Johnson says he won’t run for prime minister

26 mins ago

See how Bolsonaro and Lula’s presidential campaign Sunday was

52 mins ago

Flamengo is champion of the Brazilian Interclubes de Remo

1 hour ago

Grêmio guarantees return to the Brazilian Serie A

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.