UK: Boris Johnson says he won’t run for prime minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will no longer enter the race to return to office. He says that he was attracted by the possibility of running, but concluded that the moment is not opportune to move forward.

With that, Rishi Sunak, former British finance minister, is the only official candidate for head of government and the only one to have, at the moment, more than 100 signatures of support.

Boris Johnson, however, can still be a candidate, as the deadline for submitting letters of support ends this Monday (24).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

