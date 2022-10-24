See how Bolsonaro and Lula’s presidential campaign Sunday was

The candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), participated this Sunday (23) in a service at the World Church of the Power of God, in the capital of São Paulo. Alongside Tarcísio de Freitas, candidate for the government of São Paulo, he asked voters not to stop voting in the second round of elections. “Many say that politicians are all the same, but this is not true. They want this to take hold to encourage many not to vote, to vote blank, to abstain. It is not true, and history clearly demonstrates this,” he said.

Bolsonaro also highlighted that censorship reached the press and in reference to decisions by the Superior Electoral Court against fake newsdefended that WhatsApp content cannot be controlled.”No one can control what we are going to write on zap [WhatsApp]”, he stated.

The presidential candidate also returned to participate this Sunday in the “Super Live” promoted by his campaign. In it, Bolsonaro said that he does not rule out opening the secrecy of documents that were classified as secret during his term. The candidate stressed, however, that he will not release the list of visits made to him and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, at Palácio da Alvorada. “It is my home. I will not reveal. Let’s suppose I go with you five here and one more. One more person appears. Maybe one of those people has a problem, whether it’s a lobbyist or a guy accused of some crime in the past. They will say that I was working with this guy”, he justified.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gave an interview to journalists in São Paulo, around 1:30 pm, and said he will dedicate the last week of the campaign to fighting lies and also invited undecided people who abstained in the first round to vote. Lula said that the lawyers on his ticket will continue to question false statements in court and ask for the right of reply.

Lula defended a real increase in the minimum wage. To boost the economy, the candidate defended the resumption of works on the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), the strengthening of diplomatic relations with countries on all continents and promised to adopt a posture that guarantees credibility, stability and predictability to the government.

Lula also repudiated the attacks by former deputy Roberto Jefferson against Minister Carmen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and said that the offenses cannot be accepted by anyone who loves democracy. “No one has the right to use the profanity he used against an ordinary person. Much less against a person who serves as a minister of the Supreme Court,” he said.