Flamengo is champion of the Brazilian Interclubes de Remo

The Brazilian Interclubes Rowing Championship came to an end this Sunday (23) with Flamengo as the great champion. In the competition held at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in Rio de Janeiro, the Gávea team reached 16 victories in 45 races. Rubro-Negro was also the highlight at Pararemo.

The Brazilian Interclubes de Remo e Pararemo and the Copa do Brazil de Canoagem e Paracanoagem brought together more than 400 athletes from Brazil and countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico and Canada for six days. This was the first time that the two modalities held an event together and the result was very positive.

“It is the first time that we have an event combining rowing and canoeing since the existence of both modalities and it was a learning experience for everyone. I loved everything I saw happening here, especially the exchange of information between the athletes and the atmosphere of fraternization. The success was so great that we are already talking about having the event included in the annual rowing and canoeing calendar, and I learned that international federations are already thinking about holding events around the world combining the two modalities. This is wonderful”, declared the president of the Brazilian Rowing Confederation, Magali Moreira.

Among the athletes, Diana Oliveira, a Flamengo pararemo athlete, also highlighted the success of the event: “I am very happy with this victory and I hope that in the coming years there will be more initiatives like this one to combine rowing, pararemo, canoeing and paracanoeing, because it was very interesting, in addition to gender equality in the championship competitions”.