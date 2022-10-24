Grêmio guarantees return to the Brazilian Serie A

Grêmio mathematically guaranteed the return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship after defeating Náutico 3-0, this Sunday (23) at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, in the match that ended the 36th round of Serie B.

IT’S OVER!

Fate wanted it to be in the Aflitos stadium. With 2 goals from Bitello and one from Lucas Leiva we guarantee our access! It was challenging, painful and harrowing at times, but one thing we always knew, we would be in this fight together.

With the triumph away from home, Tricolor took the second place in the competition with 61 points and can no longer be surpassed by Ituano, which occupies the 5th position with 54 points. Already Timbu, which is already mathematically relegated to the C Series, remains in the bottom with 30 points.

The highlight of the match was the midfielder Bitello, who scored two goals. But the most significant goal was by midfielder Lucas Leiva, who participated in Grêmio’s accession in 2005 in the match that went down in history as the Battle of the Aflitos.