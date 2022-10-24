BrazilBrazil

Grêmio guarantees return to the Brazilian Serie A

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Grêmio mathematically guaranteed the return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship after defeating Náutico 3-0, this Sunday (23) at the Aflitos stadium, in Recife, in the match that ended the 36th round of Serie B.

With the triumph away from home, Tricolor took the second place in the competition with 61 points and can no longer be surpassed by Ituano, which occupies the 5th position with 54 points. Already Timbu, which is already mathematically relegated to the C Series, remains in the bottom with 30 points.

The highlight of the match was the midfielder Bitello, who scored two goals. But the most significant goal was by midfielder Lucas Leiva, who participated in Grêmio’s accession in 2005 in the match that went down in history as the Battle of the Aflitos.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

See how Bolsonaro and Lula’s presidential campaign Sunday was

19 mins ago

Flamengo is champion of the Brazilian Interclubes de Remo

45 mins ago

Brazilian: Matheus Martins shines and Flu starts draw with Botafogo

2 hours ago

Seminar on good planning practices is open for registration

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.