Brazilian: Matheus Martins shines and Flu starts draw with Botafogo

After being down by two goals, Fluminense got a 2-2 draw with Botafogo, on Sunday afternoon (23) at the Maracanã stadium. And Clássico Vovô had a main character, striker Matheus Martins, who entered the second half to change the course of the match.

In front of more than 36 thousand fans, Tricolor and Glorioso had a balanced first half, in which the Laranjeiras team created more opportunities, including a ball on the post with the Argentine Cano, but General Severiano’s team was more efficient, opening the score in the 40th minute with a shot placed by Eduardo.

On the return of the break, coach Fernando Diniz went on the attack, removing defender Manoel to replace midfielder Nathan. Fluminense started to put pressure on Botafogo, who managed to increase it to 2-0 after six minutes in a quick counterattack by Jeffinho.

However, in the 27th minute, the Tricolor coach made the substitution that changed the course of the confrontation, Matheus Martins took the place of midfielder Yago Felipe. And, a minute later, the attacker was tackled inside the opponent’s area. Ganso went for the penalty kick and displaced goalkeeper Gatito Fernández.

From then on, Fluminense got excited and equalized in the 36th minute, when Matheus Martins took advantage of the rebound to hit a strong kick. With this result, the Laranjeiras team is in the 5th position of the classification with 55 points. Glorioso is 11th with 44.

Reinaldo Artilleryman

Also this Sunday, São Paulo beat Juventude, 2-1 at Alfredo Jaconi, thanks to an unlikely top scorer, lateral Reinaldo, who beat the opposing goalkeeper on two occasions. Capixaba discounted for the home team.