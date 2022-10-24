Seminar on good planning practices is open for registration

BrazilBrazil

The 9th Seminar on Good Practices in Planning and Public Governance is open for registration, which can be done on the event page until November 4th. The initiative aims to promote a reflection on advances and challenges for federal management, focusing on perspectives for strengthening public health.

The event will take place on November 3 and 4, at the Ministry of Health‘s headquarters building, in Brasília (DF) and will also be broadcast on Youtube.

The first day of the seminar will focus on the management of the Unified Health System (SUS) and digital governance in health. On the second day of the meeting, the evaluation and monitoring of health policies will be the axes that will guide the lectures. The impacts of changes in socioeconomic and epidemiological indicators for the public health system will be the topic of the roundtable.

Among the speakers are professors from UNB, the Federal Technological University of Paraná, the Polytechnic Institute of Bragança (Portugal) and representatives of the Ministry of Health, Anvisa, Ipea-DF, the Ministry of Economy and the Comptroller General of the Union.

The seminar is held by Master’s students, employees of the Ministry of Health, of the Postgraduate Program in Planning and Public Governance of the Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

