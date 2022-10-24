Pele reaches 82 years of age receiving tributes

This Sunday (23) was the day to celebrate the 82 years of life of what is known as the King of Football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento. Pele himself took to social media to express his joy at reaching such a significant age.

“My friends from Brazil and the world, I am happy to be here with you, and for the fact that God has given me health to thank you for everything I have received. The whole world talks about Pele. The whole world knows that I am grateful for my age and for all that I have received in this world. 82 years is a gift from God. I hope it continues for a long time. God willing, my dear friends, another 82 years is fine. Okay!? Once again I want it to be very clear, I sincerely thank you for everything I have received from my fans and the people who love me. Thank you very much”, declared the former player, who was born on October 23, 1940 in the Minas Gerais city of Três Corações.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also highlighted the date, which posted: “This Sunday, Pelé, three-time world champion for the national team, turns 82. Born in Três Corações, the King of Football is Canarinho’s top scorer, with 95 goals scored. CBF congratulates the world legend and thanks him for all his achievements. Long live King Pele.”

This Sunday (23), Pele, three-time world champion for the national team, turns 82. Born in Três Corações, the King of Football is Canarinho’s top scorer, with 95 goals scored. CBF congratulates the world legend and thanks him for all his achievements. long live king @Skin! ❤️🤴🏿⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gO5Tz9IAUR — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 23, 2022

Santos, the team in which the King of Football began to parade his royalty, highlighted the titles won by the former player in World Cups: “The King is the greatest champion of World Cups in the history of football. Pele won three titles [Suécia 1958, Chile 1962 e México 1970]the first of which was only 17 years old”.