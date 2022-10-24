Luisa Stefani and Storm Sanders go to the final of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara

The Brazilian Luisa Stefani and the Australian Storm Sanders qualified for the final of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara (Mexico), by defeating the Chinese Zhaoxuan Yang and Yifan Xu by 2 sets to 1 (partials 5/7 6/4 10/5) .

IT’S FINAAAAAAAAAAAAL! 🎾🇧🇷 And it’s the Brazilian final in the @WTA 1000 from Guadalajara 🇲🇽 Luisa Stefani and Storm Sanders 🇦🇺 beat Xu and Yang 🇨🇳: 2-1 (5/7, 6/4 and 10/5) And now we will have Luisa x Bia Haddad in the fight for 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0xRYdm9Mkp — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) October 23, 2022

In the decision, they will face the also Brazilian Bia Haddad Maia and the Kazakh Anna Danilina, who defeated last Saturday (22) the number one duo in the world, formed by the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, by 6/2, 7/5 and 7/10.

In addition to qualifying for the final of the competition, the victory guaranteed Haddad the presence in the doubles bracket of the WTA Finals, an event that will be played from October 31st in Fort Worth (United States).