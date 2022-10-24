BrazilBrazil

Inter is 1-1 with Coritiba at Couto Pereira

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Internacional was 1-1 with Coritiba, on Sunday night (23) at the Couto Pereira stadium, for the 33rd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

With this result, Colorado reaches 61 points, 10 less than the leader Palmeiras, who can be champion in the next round if they win their commitment with Athletico-PR next Tuesday (25th) and, already on Wednesday (26), Internacional stumbles against Ceará and Corinthians does not beat Fluminense.

Playing at home, Coritiba, who was in 15th position with 35 points, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half with defender Luciano Castán. At 6 minutes into the final stage, Colorado even tied with the German striker, but the bid ended up being annulled by the referee with the help of VAR (video referee). However, at 14, defender Vitão guaranteed the final equality.

decisive Pedro Raul

In the last match on Sunday, Goiás had Pedro Raul’s eye for goal to beat Cuiabá 2-1. With this goal, the striker tied with Argentine Cano at the top of the artillery with 18 goals.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Seminar on good planning practices is open for registration

26 mins ago

Pele reaches 82 years of age receiving tributes

53 mins ago

Luisa Stefani and Storm Sanders go to the final of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara

1 hour ago

Day Silva guarantees Palmeiras in the semifinals of the Women’s Libertadores

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.