Inter is 1-1 with Coritiba at Couto Pereira

Internacional was 1-1 with Coritiba, on Sunday night (23) at the Couto Pereira stadium, for the 33rd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

#CTBxINT | ⏱️ | 2Q | 51′ – Game over in Paraná! With a goal by Vitão, Inter draws 1-1 with Coritiba, reaching 61 points in the @Brazileirao and continues in the vice-leadership of the country. 🇦🇹 #ColoradoJogaJunto 📻 pic.twitter.com/HwP1zzExzZ — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 23, 2022

With this result, Colorado reaches 61 points, 10 less than the leader Palmeiras, who can be champion in the next round if they win their commitment with Athletico-PR next Tuesday (25th) and, already on Wednesday (26), Internacional stumbles against Ceará and Corinthians does not beat Fluminense.

Playing at home, Coritiba, who was in 15th position with 35 points, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half with defender Luciano Castán. At 6 minutes into the final stage, Colorado even tied with the German striker, but the bid ended up being annulled by the referee with the help of VAR (video referee). However, at 14, defender Vitão guaranteed the final equality.

decisive Pedro Raul

In the last match on Sunday, Goiás had Pedro Raul’s eye for goal to beat Cuiabá 2-1. With this goal, the striker tied with Argentine Cano at the top of the artillery with 18 goals.