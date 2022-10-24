BrazilBrazil

Day Silva guarantees Palmeiras in the semifinals of the Women’s Libertadores

With a goal in stoppage time, Palmeiras defeated Santiago Morning (Chile) by 2-1, on Sunday night (23) at the Casa Blanca stadium, in Quito (Ecuador), and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores de women’s football.

After a goalless first half, the Chilean team opened the scoring in the 26th minute of the second half with Acuña. Ten minutes later Katrine equalized by grabbing a rebound to hit a bomb from inside the box. The match seemed to go to a penalty shootout until, in the 50th minute, Day Silva scored the goal that guaranteed the classification of the Palestrinas.

The Brazilians will return to the field for the competition from 19:00 (Brasília time) next Wednesday (26), when they will measure forces with América de Cali (Colombia).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

