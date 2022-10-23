Isaquias Queiroz lives a special day at the Copa Brazil de Canoagem

Olympic medalist Isaquias Queiroz had a special Saturday (22) at the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas rowing stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, as he won gold in the C1 1000 meters of the Copa Brazil de Canoagem, a competition in which he doubled with his brother, Lucas Queiroz, who finished second.

“There were a lot of waves and a lot of wind, which ended up complicating the race a little. Also, I had little training time, as I was in the South American Championship, and I still have a cold. But it all worked out and I even made a double with my brother. Going back to rowing in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas is always great, because it was here that I won my first Olympic medal and this is the backyard of my club, Flamengo. By participating in today’s race I also intended to encourage the sport, have fun and see friends again. As of next week, I’ll be back to Lagoa Santa and intensify my training with a view to next year’s world championship”, declared Isaquias Queiroz.

Another athlete with Olympic experience to shine in the competition was Lucas Verthein [representante do Brazil nos Jogos de Tóquio]. The Botafogo rower won the Double Skiff and Oito Com events: “We are coming from several very tough weeks of consecutive competitions, such as the South American, in Asunción (Paraguay), and the State, which was the most disputed championship in the world. history, in which Botafogo won in the last race of the last regatta, something very exciting. I am happy with my results today and with the results of my club”.