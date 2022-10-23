Forest surprises Liverpool and leaves the Premier League bottom

Nottingham Forest surprised Liverpool when Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 victory with a second-half goal, taking the Midlands club from the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool, looking for a third straight win in the competition, may have little to complain about as Forest put in an excellent performance in earning their second win of the season.

The team led by German coach Jürgen Klopp failed to impose itself in the first half, with a disciplined Forest making it difficult for them to play.

Forest opened the scoring in the 55th minute when Awoniyi, who was once on the bench for Liverpool but has never played a game for the Anfield side, grabbed a rebound after his opening shot hit the post.

Breaking the deadlock. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VHfqmCm2Qc — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 22, 2022

The visitors were dangerous on the counterattack and had several chances to recover.

But Forest held on and climbed to 19th in the standings with nine points from 12 games, one ahead of Leicester City.

Liverpool, still without a win away from home in the league, are in 7th place, with 16 points in 11 games.

“This is a great victory, but only a victory. We have to build it and maintain it,” said Forest coach Steve Cooper.

“To win a game against someone like Liverpool, you have to have really good moments on both sides. We did it today,” he concluded.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.