Helicopter crashes with five people into Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon

A helicopter that was making a scenic flight through the south of Rio hit a bird and crashed, around 2:30 pm, in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, near the Naval Club. The 4 passengers of the same family and the pilot of the helicopter were rescued alive by a regatta that was training on site.

The five were taken to the Clube Naval, where they were treated by a team from the Fire Department. All are out of danger and only one of the victims was sent to Miguel Couto Hospital, in the south zone, just for routine care.

The helicopter left Jacarepaguá Airport and with the collision with the bird, the pilot attempted an emergency landing at the Lagoa Helipad, but there was no time.

The family is from São Caetano do Sul (SP) the father, mother, son and daughter-in-law came to Rio to attend a wedding this Saturday (22), in the city.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

