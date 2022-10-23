Tens of thousands of people march in Berlin in support of protests

Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran, where protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody have reached their sixth week despite fatal state crackdowns.

The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, even if they don’t seem close to toppling a government that has adopted its powerful security apparatus to quell the demonstrations.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in morality police custody after being detained for wearing “improper attire”. Protests erupted at her funeral on September 17 in the Kurdish city of Saqez, before spreading across Iran. Human rights groups say more than 200 people were killed in the crackdown.

Women have played a prominent role in the movements, swinging and burning veils. The deaths of several teenagers allegedly murdered during the protests have generated more anger.

In Berlin, police estimate 80,000 people joined the march, with protesters waving Iranian flags and holding banners saying “Women, Life, Freedom”. Organizers said the Iranians come from the United States, Canada and across the European Union.

“From Zahedan to Tehran, I sacrifice my life for Iran,” said human rights activist Fariba Balouch after addressing the movement in Berlin, referring to Iranian cities hit by the protests. The crowd responded with “Death to Khamenei”, a nod to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Anti-government activists said the Berlin march was the biggest demonstration by Iranians against the Islamic Republic abroad.

“I feel very good because we are here to (say) ‘We are with you, with all the Iranian people.’ I am the voice of Mahsa Amini,” said a protester who identified herself as Maru.

