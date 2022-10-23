São Paulo: Government candidates participate in rally and motorcades

In the morning, the candidate for the government of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT) participated in a Carreata in Brazilândia, in the north of the capital, and gave a press conference to journalists.

In the interview, Haddad said that, for the young people in the neighborhood, he will create the State teaching institute, with the same quality standard as the Federal Institutes. “Young people will finish high school with a profession and a certification. It is to qualify youth with renewed secondary education”.

He also stated that he will speed up the subway works at the site. “Another thing that will help a lot is bringing the metro here. The subway was promised more than 10 years ago and has not arrived. The hospital I promised is working and the land has been reserved for a subway station.”

For health, he promised regional hospitals and resources for the Santa Casa. “We are going to recover the São Paulo invoice and allocate the additional resource to capitalize the Santa Casa, many of whom are in debt. We will also reinforce the budget of regional hospitals, and take the experience of the capital, which worked very well, with day hospitals”. In the afternoon, the motorcade went to Cidade Tiradentes, the eastern end of the city.

Already the candidate for the Republicans to the government of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, participated in a rally, in the morning, in Guarulhos with the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Afterwards, he recorded an electoral program.

In an interview with the press, the candidate promised to make the Trevo do Bonsucesso in Guarulhos. “It’s a work that is already in the Dutra contract, it’s a work that was going to happen in 2026 and we’re going to start it later this year. The Women’s Hospital will be built in Guarulhos, we will give absolute priority to the issue of public health; also the ring road handle and what everyone wants, the subway, we will make sure that the subway arrives in Guarulhos

At night, Freitas participates in a meeting with Religious Leaders, alongside Bolsonaro, in Itaquera, on the east side of São Paulo.