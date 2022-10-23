Rio de Janeiro has an operation to combat drug and arms trafficking

In a joint action this Saturday afternoon (22), federal highway police and agents of the Civil Police’s Special Resources Coordination (Core) seized 14 automatic pistols on Presidente Dutra highway, in Resende, south of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

During the operation to combat drug, arms and ammunition trafficking, the police approached a 40-year-old woman, who showed excessive nervousness in the presence of the agents. After some questioning, she told the police that she was taking the weapons, attached to her body by means of straps and adhesive tapes, to Rio de Janeiro.

The pistols, of 9 mm caliber, made in Israel and Argentina, had a burst kit and had their numbers suppressed.

In the action, a 41-year-old man, who was waiting for the shipment of weapons to arrive at a gas station in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense, was also arrested in the act.

The prisoners and the weapons were sent to the City of Police where they were booked in the act and will be sent to a state prison, where they will be at the disposal of justice.

PRF and Core have carried out constant actions to repress drug and arms trafficking in Rio de Janeiro.