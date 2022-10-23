Brazil records 1,800 confirmed cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

In 24 hours, 1,688 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in Brazil. In the same period, there were 39 deaths of victims of the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has had 687,566 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released today (22), in Brasília, by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,782,150.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,001,421 people have recovered from the disease and 93,163 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update of data on cases and deaths in the following states: Bahia, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima, São Paulo and Tocantins. Death data in Mato Grosso do Sul were also not updated.



Covid-19 bulletin – Ministry of Health – 10/22/2022/Disclosure/ Ministry of Health

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.13 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.88 million) and Paraná (2.75 million). The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (149.76 thousand). Then appear Roraima (175.34 thousand) and Amapá (178.35 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (175,371), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,803) and Minas Gerais (63,864). The lowest total of deaths is located in Acre (2,029), Amapá (2,164) and Roraima (2,175).

Vaccination

To date, 487.32 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 180.22 million with the first dose and 162.51 million with the second dose. The single dose was administered to 5.004 million people. Another 99.71 million have already received the first booster dose, and 35.03 million have received the second booster dose.