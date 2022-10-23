BrazilBrazil

See how Bolsonaro and Lula’s presidential campaign Saturday was

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Candidate Jair Bolsonaro held a rally in Guarulhos (SP) this Saturday morning (22). At the event, he criticized recent decisions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The candidate promised to preserve freedom of the press.

“I am sure, God willing, that after October 30th, with our re-election, the issue of freedom will calm down in our country. There will be greater independence between the powers. I am sure that, after the elections, no other media body will be hit with censorship,” he declared.

Bolsonaro also defended the government’s actions in the economy and said he intends to resume real increases above the minimum wage. “We know we can do more and we will. as I announced with [o ministro da Economia] Paulo Guedes yesterday, real increase in the value of the minimum wage, real increase for retirees and real increase for servers”, he said. In the early afternoon, he recorded election programs. At 5 pm, he went live on the internet with supporters, in which football player Neymar participated.

The press conference of PT presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the city of Ribeirão das Neves (MG) took place alongside senator Simone Tebet (PMDB) and elected federal deputy, Marina Silva.

“Hunger is still very strong, there are 33 million people. And food prices are very expensive. People go to a fair and take home half of what they would like to take home, because the money has run out,” Lula said.

For the candidate, people lived better in the past. “Today we have 80% of the population in debt. And it’s not simple debt. Most debts are from people who earn up to R$ 4 thousand. Most debts are incurred by women, because they are the ones who buy food for the house”.

Lula said that he will try to renegotiate this debt, both with the financial system and with the retail sector. Lula also answered a question about the role of women in an eventual PT government, guaranteeing that women will have a very large participation.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 57 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Rio de Janeiro has an operation to combat drug and arms trafficking

11 mins ago

Brazil records 1,800 confirmed cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

34 mins ago

Alleged mastermind of the deaths of Bruno and Dom Phillips is released

1 hour ago

Vasco beats Criciúma to get close to returning to Serie A

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.