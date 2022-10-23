See how Bolsonaro and Lula’s presidential campaign Saturday was

Candidate Jair Bolsonaro held a rally in Guarulhos (SP) this Saturday morning (22). At the event, he criticized recent decisions of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The candidate promised to preserve freedom of the press.

“I am sure, God willing, that after October 30th, with our re-election, the issue of freedom will calm down in our country. There will be greater independence between the powers. I am sure that, after the elections, no other media body will be hit with censorship,” he declared.

Bolsonaro also defended the government’s actions in the economy and said he intends to resume real increases above the minimum wage. “We know we can do more and we will. as I announced with [o ministro da Economia] Paulo Guedes yesterday, real increase in the value of the minimum wage, real increase for retirees and real increase for servers”, he said. In the early afternoon, he recorded election programs. At 5 pm, he went live on the internet with supporters, in which football player Neymar participated.

The press conference of PT presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the city of Ribeirão das Neves (MG) took place alongside senator Simone Tebet (PMDB) and elected federal deputy, Marina Silva.

“Hunger is still very strong, there are 33 million people. And food prices are very expensive. People go to a fair and take home half of what they would like to take home, because the money has run out,” Lula said.

For the candidate, people lived better in the past. “Today we have 80% of the population in debt. And it’s not simple debt. Most debts are from people who earn up to R$ 4 thousand. Most debts are incurred by women, because they are the ones who buy food for the house”.

Lula said that he will try to renegotiate this debt, both with the financial system and with the retail sector. Lula also answered a question about the role of women in an eventual PT government, guaranteeing that women will have a very large participation.