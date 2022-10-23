Vasco beats Criciúma to get close to returning to Serie A

Vasco was very close to returning to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship after defeating Criciúma 2-1, this Saturday (22) at São Januário stadium, in a game valid for the 36th round of Serie B.

With the three points obtained at home, Cruzmaltino ended up taking the second place in the competition, with 59 points, one more than Bahia, which, also this Saturday, was 1-1 with Vila Nova at Fonte Nova.

Although the result was very positive for Vasco, it did not come easily. This is because, even playing at home, Cruzmaltino saw Criciúma open the scoring in the 34th minute of the first half, when Fellipe crossed in the area for Hygor to just shore up.

The scenario only changed in the final stage, when the coach made several changes to his team, including the additions of midfielder Nenê and striker Fábio Gomes, who decided the match. In the 28th minute, shirt 10 scored with a header to equalize and, in the 40th minute, Gabriel Pec found Fábio Gomes, who also scored his goal from the top. Thus, with the 2-1 victory, Vasco was just one triumph away from guaranteeing a return to Serie A.

Other Serie B results:

Ituano 1 x 0 Sampaio Corrêa

London 2 x 1 Sport

Bahia 1 x 1 Vila Nova