Brazilian tourism earns BRL 17.6 billion in August

National tourism earned R$ 17.6 billion in August this year, the largest movement in the sector for the month since 2015. In the last 12 months, there was an increase of 32.9%, according to the monthly survey by the Tourism Council of the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP), based on data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Among the segments, the highlight was air transport, with annual growth of 72.8%. In comparison with the same period in 2019, prior to the covid-19 pandemic, the sector grew 19.9%.

According to FecomercioSP, the resumption of demand by families for travel and inflation in the sector were factors that boosted growth by 30.6% in August. In the year, growth occurred because both families and companies have resumed travel planning and moved the entire chain, in order to heat up leisure and corporate segments.

According to the data, even with a 50% increase in airline tickets in a year, sales continue to rise, with the number of passengers transported in August reaching 7.29 million people. The number is 30% higher than that recorded in the eighth month of 2021 and is close to the 7.9 million recorded in the same period in 2019.

The group of lodging and food means had a high of 23.1%. Land transport (intercity, interstate and international buses) and tourist and similar trains recorded 16.8% higher revenue. The other increases were seen in the groups of cultural, recreational and sports activities (13.3%) and in water transport (16.5%). According to the survey, inflation for tourists rose 24.35% in one year.

The president of the Tourism Council of FecomercioSP, Mariana Aldrigui, said that the positive results are evidence of the importance that tourism has in the family and business budget, despite inflation. “The clear relationship between the availability of resources and the realization of trips and events must be taken into account in future state and federal policies so that the negative effects of the pandemic are replaced by more jobs and greater revenue”, she said.