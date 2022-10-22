Brazil loses to Germany and bids farewell to the U-17 World Cup

The writing was maintained and Brazil continues without surpassing the quarter-finals of an edition of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup. In a match played this Friday (21) at the Dy Patil stadium, in Navi Mumbai (India), the team led by coach Simone Jatobá was beaten 2-0 by Germany.

WELL, GIRLS! 👏 At #GuerreirasDoBrazil say goodbye to the U-17 World Cup. 🇺🇸 0 x 2 🇩🇪 Let’s move on because good things are coming! 👊 📸 Rafael Ribeiro / CBF pic.twitter.com/NvXO7enk6z — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) October 21, 2022

There was great expectation that the Brazilian team would reach an unprecedented final in this edition of the competition, especially after winning, with 100% success, the title of the South American Championship of the category, in Montevideo (Uruguay), at the beginning of the year.

However, Brazil ended up being surpassed by Germany, which had goals from Marie Steiner, in the 23rd minute of the first half, and from Melanie Behringer, already in stoppage time.