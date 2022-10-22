BrazilBrazil

Brazil loses to Germany and bids farewell to the U-17 World Cup

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The writing was maintained and Brazil continues without surpassing the quarter-finals of an edition of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup. In a match played this Friday (21) at the Dy Patil stadium, in Navi Mumbai (India), the team led by coach Simone Jatobá was beaten 2-0 by Germany.

There was great expectation that the Brazilian team would reach an unprecedented final in this edition of the competition, especially after winning, with 100% success, the title of the South American Championship of the category, in Montevideo (Uruguay), at the beginning of the year.

However, Brazil ended up being surpassed by Germany, which had goals from Marie Steiner, in the 23rd minute of the first half, and from Melanie Behringer, already in stoppage time.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lula says he will increase the number of universities in Brazil

41 seconds ago

Silvana Fernandes is gold in the Paralympic Taekwondo Grand Prix

49 mins ago

Inca records a 30% drop in the number of blood donors in September

1 hour ago

Mauricio de Sousa receives UNESCO Chair prize for encouraging reading

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.