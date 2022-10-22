BrazilBrazil

Silvana Fernandes is gold in the Paralympic Taekwondo Grand Prix

CMIO
1 minute read
Highlighting the gold won by Paralympic medalist Silvana Fernandes, Brazil participated last Thursday (20th) in the Paralympic Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester (England).

The Paraíba, who secured a bronze at the Tokyo Games, rose to the highest place on the podium in the under-57 kg category. In addition to Silvana’s gold medal, the Brazilian team took home seven more bronzes: with Paralympic champion Nathan Torquato (up to 63 kg), Pedro Paulo Neves (over 80 kg), Cristhiane Neves (up to 52 kg), Maria Eduarda Stumpf (up to 52 kg), Leylianne Samara Ramos (up to 65 kg), Ana Carolina Moura (up to 65 kg) and Débora Menezes (up to 65 kg).

Brazil‘s participation in the competition was celebrated by the Paralympic taekwondo coordinator of the Brazilian Taekwondo Confederation (CBTKd), Rodrigo Ferla: “Last month we won six medals in Paris. Now it’s eight. In other words, we increased the number of podiums. We are confident for the last appointment of the year [o Grand Prix Final, que será disputado na Arábia Saudita em dezembro]”.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

