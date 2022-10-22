Inca records a 30% drop in the number of blood donors in September

Blood donations received by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) in September this year fell by 30% compared to the same month last year, which meant 272 fewer grants. Over the course of this year, just over 7,000 bags were collected, about a thousand less than the previous year.

According to Inca hemotherapist Edmilson Assunção, the ideal, to supply the organ’s blood bank, linked to the Ministry of Health, is to ensure a daily average of 50 bags of all blood types for transfusions.

Asuncion told Brazil Agency that, in some periods, donors find it difficult to reach the Hemotherapy Service . The doctor recalled that Inca does not have a system in which blood is collected at the place where the donor is or that takes him to the sector where he can make the donation.

“The first difficulty concerns people getting here. Second, regardless of transportation, we also don’t have parking for candidates to donate blood.” Other difficulties for interested parties to present themselves to make donations are displacements in rainy periods, or when seasonal diseases come, such as flu and covid-19, he added.

Worry

One concern of Inca, at the moment, is to increase the number of donors given the proximity of the holidays that will take place in November. Therefore, the doctor asked the population to mobilize. “We continue to need blood donors. We work here from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 2:30 pm for collection and, on Saturdays, from 8 am to 12 pm.”

Assunção highlighted that, although Inca does not have transportation to collect the donor’s blood or to take it to the Hemotherapy Service, people can schedule the donation through the Institute’s Social Service or make an appointment to receive vans or other type of transport, so that Inca employees can organize themselves and receive these people. According to Assunção, donors who use the vans usually prefer Saturdays to make donations.

The Inca Hemotherapy Service is located at Praça da Cruz Vermelha, 23, 2nd floor, central region of Rio de Janeiro. Appointments can be made by calling 3207-1580 or 3207-1021.

“We need regular blood donations. Treatment protocols must be maintained and blood available at the exact moment the patient needs it. The sharp drop has a great impact on the treatment of people”, reinforced the head of the Inca Hemotherapy sector, Iara Motta.

components

The bags are divided by types of blood components into red blood cell concentrates and platelet concentrates, fresh frozen plasma and cryoprecipitate, which is a protein concentrate.

Edmilson Assunção informed that Inca has reasonable stocks of plasma and cryoprecipitate, but he pointed out that the greatest demand for transfusion is for red blood cell and platelet concentrates, also because they have a much shorter shelf life than the other components. Red blood cell concentrates have a validity period of 35 days and platelet concentrates have a maximum period of five days for use. “Our need particularly concerns red blood cell and platelet concentrates.”

There are also two types of donations: whole blood donation, whose bag is usually divided into the four mentioned blood components, and platelet donation by apheresis, or platelet donation by a single donor. “A single individual comes here and exclusively donates, selectively, a certain type of blood component called platelets.” Apheresis is the separation of blood components by centrifugation using automated equipment.

For platelet donation, however, there are some more requirements to be met than for whole blood donation. One of the conditions is that the person has donated whole blood in the last five months, with all negative results. Second, he must have a better venous caliber than a whole blood donor. This is evaluated by the Hemotherapy Service team.

According to Assunção, whole blood donation lasts around 10 minutes, while single-donor donation lasts from an hour to an hour and 30 minutes. A complete blood count is performed on the spot to see if the donor meets all the requirements – if everything is correct, the donation is made on the same day. “This is fundamental because platelets are an indispensable element for patients undergoing surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy, when the number of platelets drops too much and they can bleed, which even puts them at risk of death in some circumstances. So, platelets are one of the blood components that we most need to have in stock.”

Appeal

The doctor Edmilson Assunção insisted that the Inca needs blood donors, because the amount that has come at the moment is small to meet the demand of the patients.

“And more than that, the Inca, if it has an adequate supply, can make blood available to other places, such as the Arthur de Siqueira Cavalcanti State Institute of Hematology (Hemorio); the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro; and the Clementino Fraga Filho University Hospital, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro”, he concluded.