Mauricio de Sousa receives UNESCO Chair prize for encouraging reading

The comic book artist Mauricio de Sousa received this Friday (21) a tribute from the UNESCO Chair in Reading at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), in recognition of encouraging reading for several generations in the country.

For the coordinator of Education of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in Brazil, Rebeca Otero, the characters and stories that Maurício de Sousa created throughout his career contributed to the formation of readers of many generations.

This is the case of illustrator Rafael Feitosa. He even chose the profession inspired by the comic books by Mauricio de Sousa that he read as a child and today reads the comics for his daughter Sofia.

Holding the iconic blue plush rabbit, Rafael’s daughter, Sofia, 5 years old, revealed her favorite character from Monica’s Gang.

Born on October 27, 1935 in Santa Isabel, in the interior of São Paulo, Mauricio de Sousa began his career as an illustrator at an early age. At the age of 19, he was already making comics for local newspapers in Mogi das Cruzes, a city in Greater São Paulo. In 1959, he published a vertical strip, featuring the blue dog Bidu as a character for the first time. In 1962, he created the character Monica. And, in the 1970s, he published the first Turma da Mônica comic book.

