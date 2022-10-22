Superliga starts tonight with new rule against discrimination

The 2022/23 season of the Superliga starts at 8:30 pm this Friday (21) with the men’s competition with the duel between defending champion Sada Cruzeiro (MG) and debutant Rede Cuca Vôlei (CE), at 8:30 pm (Brazilia time) , in Fortaleza. The edition of the main volleyball competition in Brazil – the women’s competition starts next Friday (28) – will have for the first time a rule that provides for punishment in case of discriminatory acts of any nature (race, gender, sexual orientation and religion, among others).

The rule, established by the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation) applies to everyone: athletes, managers, coaches, members of technical committees and even fans. The club that fails to identify the offender in will be penalized with a loss of one point.

Another novelty of the Superliga this year will be the definition of the winners (male and female) in a single final, unlike previous editions that provided for a best-of-three match dispute. The competition brings together 12 teams in each gender. The first phase (qualifying) will have games of age and return. The top eight teams advance to the quarterfinals. From this stage onwards, the dispute will be for the best of three matches, as well as in the semifinals.

Among the players who Sada Cruzeiro (MG) and the newcomer Rede Cuca Vôlei (CE), air on the court is the Olympic champion Wallace, from Sada Cruzeiro

“We are going to face a new team, it will be interesting. I’m really excited for this new season, high motivation. Our expectation is to be once again fighting for titles, to be among the top teams in the table”, said the opposite, in a statement to CBV.

Programming – first round

Friday (21) – 20:30 – Cuca Volleyball Network (CE) x Sada Cruzeiro (MG)

Saturday (22) – 20h – Montes Claros América Vôlei (MG) x Café Vasconcelos/Imepac/Aracoop Araguari (MG) – Canal Vôlei Brazil website (live broadcast)

21:30 – Volleyball Renata (SP) vs Farma Conde São José (SP) – Brazil Volleyball Channel

Sunday (23) – 7pm – Sesi-SP x Suzano Vôlei (SP)

21:30 – Vedacit Vôlei Guarulhos (SP) x Apan Eleva (SC) – Brazil Volleyball Channel

Monday (24) – 19h – Brasília Vôlei (DF) x Itambé Minas (MG) – Canal Vôlei Brazil