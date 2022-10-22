Dollar drops to R$ 5.14 and reaches lowest value in a month

In another day of truce in the international financial market, the dollar fell sharply and reached its lowest value in a month. The stock market rose more than 2% and closed at its highest level since early April.

The commercial dollar ended this Friday (21) sold at R$ 5.148, with a decrease of R$ 0.07 (-1.33%). The price operated lower throughout the session, until it closed near the low of the day.

Just this week, the US currency is down 3.27%. In recent days, the dollar has retreated with the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and with expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) will slow interest rate hikes from December onwards.

The quotation is at the lowest value since September 22. The currency accumulates a fall of 1.33% in October and falls 7.68% in 2022.

In the stock market, the day was marked by euphoria. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 119,929 points, up 2.33%. The indicator reached the highest level since April 4.

The global financial market had a day of optimism, fueled by statements by a Fed official that the time to decelerate interest rate hikes is near. The expectation is that the agency will raise the basic interest rate by 0.75 in November and increase the rate by 0.5 point in December.

Higher interest rates in the United States encourage capital flight from emerging countries such as Brazil. A slowdown in highs relieves emerging markets and reduces the chances of recession in the US economy and raises the price of oil in international markets.

*with information from Reuters