Caixa suspends consigned operations in Auxílio Brazil

The granting of payroll loans from Auxílio Brazil is suspended from 6 pm today (21) until 7 am next Monday (24), informed Caixa Econômica Federal. According to the institution, a technological maintenance interrupted the offer.

“Dataprev and Caixa will carry out scheduled maintenance in their technological environments. As a result, the Consignado Auxílio operation will be unavailable on all channels from 6 pm this Friday until 7 am next Monday,” the bank said in a statement.

The decision comes on the day that the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) must decide on a request for a precautionary measure from the Public Ministry with the TCU to suspend the offer of consigned credit from Auxílio Brazil.

Since the 11th, Caixa has been lending Auxílio Brazil payroll-deductible loans with interest of 3.45% per year. The loan, deducted directly from the benefit, can be divided into 24 months, with a minimum installment of R$15 and a maximum of 40% of the benefit amount.

Only a family member who has received Auxílio Brazil for at least 90 days and who has not failed to attend any re-registration call from the Ministry of Citizenship can have access to the credit line.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

