Revenue opens in the second consultation of the residual income tax lot

About 471 thousand taxpayers who had fallen into the fine mesh and settled their accounts with the tax authorities will receive R$ 800 million. The Internal Revenue Service opens this Monday (24) consultation of the residual lot of the Individual Income Tax for October.

The consultation can be made from 10 am on Monday, on the Federal Revenue website. The taxpayer simply clicks on “My Income Tax” and then on the “Consult the Refund” button. It is also possible to consult the Federal Revenue app for tablets and smartphones.

Payment will be made on October 31, in the account informed in the income tax return. In all, 471,447 taxpayers who declared in previous years were covered. Of this total, 6,483 are over 80 years of age, 54,365 are between 60 and 79 years of age, 5,516 have some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 23,070 have teaching as their main source of income.

If the taxpayer is not on the list, he/she must enter the Virtual Taxpayer Assistance Center (e-CAC) and extract the statement from the declaration. If you see a pending issue, you can send a rectification statement and wait for the next batches of fine mesh.

If, for some reason, the refund is not deposited in the account informed in the statement, as in the case of a deactivated account, the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 year at Banco do Brazil. In this case, the citizen can schedule the credit in any bank account in his name, through the BB Portal or by calling the bank’s Relationship Center, on the telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund after 1 year, he must request the amount on the e-CAC Portal. When entering the page, the citizen must access the “Declarations and Statements” menu, click on “My Income Tax” and then on the field “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.