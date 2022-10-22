BrazilBrazil

Minister highlights prevention actions developed by Fundacentro

In an event to commemorate the 56th anniversary of the Jorge Duprat Figueiredo Foundation for Occupational Safety and Medicine (Fundacentro), the Minister of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, highlighted the prevention, research and standardization actions carried out by the institution.

“For more than five decades, Fundacentro has been a national and international reference in the assessment and control of risks in the work environment, being an institution that values ​​the physical and mental integrity of workers”, said today (21) the minister in a speech in the capital. paulista.

Oliveira recalled that the research carried out by Fundacentro serves as a basis for regulating the area of ​​occupational safety in the country. “Fundacento’s studies and research have provided technical support for the elaboration and updating of regulatory standards for occupational safety and health, and for the formulation of public policies and interventions in work environments”, he said.

Fundacentro, created in 1966, is an institution dedicated to the study and research of working environment conditions. The institution has a network of laboratories in safety, hygiene and health at work, specialized professionals, and one of the most complete libraries on the subject.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

