Bolsonaro says he will give a real increase in the minimum wage in 2023

The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, guaranteed that, if he is re-elected, he will give an increase above inflation for retirees, pensioners and civil servants in 2023. thursday (21).

“We fixed Brazil‘s economy. We are collecting a lot. Therefore, as of next year, our guarantee of giving all retirees and pensioners a readjustment above inflation. The same thing with regard to public servants, granting, next year, a readjustment above inflation”, said the candidate for reelection.

Bolsonaro also guaranteed that the value of the minimum wage will also receive an increase above the inflation rate, which will guarantee a real gain for workers.

“And the value of the minimum wage, how is it? A readjustment above inflation will also be given”, said Bolsonaro, crediting the opposition with the information that the government would act in the opposite direction: “This is our commitment and the truth. The public accounts, adjusted, give us the certainty and guarantee to serve all of you, which is what you deserve”.

The reelection candidate’s campaign also released a video with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, guaranteeing that there will be protection in salary, retirement and pension adjustments.

“Workers, retirees and pensioners, rest assured that you will continue to be protected against inflation. Even during the war and the pandemic, we always gave readjustments to the minimum wage, to pensions, to retirements. We guarantee that we will preserve the purchasing power of the minimum wage, pensions and benefits”, said Guedes.

In the morning, the reelection candidate participated in a meeting with martial arts fighters in São Paulo. Names such as Minotauro, José Aldo, Maurício Shogun, Wanderlei Silva and André Pederneiras were present at the Bolsonaro meeting.

“We consider you here as a black belt, each in their own area, but we consider you a black belt in your art. We are very happy with everything you are doing for our country,” said Fabrício Werdum, former UFC heavyweight champion, which is one of the leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organizations in the world.

Bolsonaro was presented with a belt and combat gloves and thanked him for the support received. “You have seen the rebirth of patriotism in Brazil,” he told the fighters.

The candidate has no public commitments this Friday afternoon and, in the evening, participates in a debate on SBT.

This Saturday (21), Bolsonaro is campaigning in São Paulo, where he participates in a rally in Guarulhos in the morning. In the afternoon, the reelection candidate will do a live and, in the beginning of the night, he has a meeting with authorities and religious from the outskirts of São Paulo.

Article updated at 8:11 pm to change the lead and title and to add information that reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro promised a real increase in the minimum wage and for civil servants, retirees and pensioners.