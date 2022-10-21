São Paulo International Film Festival starts today

The São Paulo International Film Festival reaches its 46th edition featuring 223 titles from 60 countries. The largest and most traditional film event in São Paulo will take place again mainly in person and will offer the cinephile with a great selection of films that will be presented for two weeks in cinema circuits, open spaces and on two online platforms: the Sesc Digital and Spcine Play.

The Exhibition began this afternoon (20) with one of the highlights of this edition, the film the eight mountainsby Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

This year’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sorrowby Ruben Östlund, was also selected for the event and will have three exhibitions, in addition to the one that was presented yesterday (19) for guests.

From the Berlin Film Festival, the Mostra includes the film Alcarrás (Alcarràs), by Carla Simón, who won the Golden Bear; and the korean The Writer’s Filmby Hong Sang-so, winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize.

Of the total number of films that will be presented in these two weeks of event, 67 are Brazilian. Some of them will have special presentations, such as the classic of national cinema, God and the Devil in the Land of the Sunby Glauber Rocha, which was restored from the original 35mm negative.

Tributes

Among those honored by the festival are the singer and actress Doris Monteiro, protagonist of Needle in the haystack (1953) by Alex Vianny. The film, which was restored by Cinemateca Brazileira, will be screened at the institution. Director Ana Carolina and filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who died just over a month ago, will also be honored. Journalist, writer and director Arnaldo Jabor, who died earlier this year, receives posthumous tribute from the event with the screening of the feature I love you.

The poster for this year’s Exhibition is signed by the muralist Eduardo Kobra, who gave the title Return to Dreaming to the art of the poster. The image of the girl with the city of São Paulo on the horizon and in connection with the image of the film A Viagem à lua, by Georges Méliès, made 120 years ago, symbolizes that cinema can open horizons in unimaginable places and take us to the universe of dreams.

In addition to the exhibition of films, the festival promotes yet another edition of the Encontro de Ideias, with the launch of books and debates on the audiovisual industry. There will also be the presentation of eight titles in virtual reality, which will be presented at Cinemateca Brazileira and at Sesc 24 de Maio.

The Exhibition will be held until the 2nd of November. More information can be found on the event’s official website.

watch on TV Brazil: