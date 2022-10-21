Lula says he will recreate Ministry of Public Security

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said today (20) that he intends to create the Ministry of Public Security with a focus on combating arms and drug trafficking in the border region. “We are going to have to build special police, a new national police that can do the job,” he told the press in Rio de Janeiro.

Lula also highlighted the need to increase control over arms sales. “We, with the Ministry of Security, are going to establish a new control standard. It is not possible that we do not have any control over the weapons that are sold in this country,” he added.

According to him, the measures that facilitated access to weapons and ammunition in recent years ended up benefiting criminal organizations. “What we are seeing is drug trafficking getting ready, modernizing, with government authorization, to be able to face not only the police, but the tranquility of Brazilian society,” he emphasized.

The candidate also defended changes in the current legislation on drugs to avoid criminalizing users. “We have to improve the drug laws that were made in 2008 and 2009 so that it is clear which user needs treatment, recovery, centers of excellence,” he said.

Lula said that as a measure to contain unemployment, he intends to resume works that were paralyzed after the PT left the government, with the impeachment by Dilma Rousseff in 2016. “There are almost 13,400 works that were left in half because Dilma was impeached in a coup. And these works need to be resumed with a certain urgency. As these works already had the project, they already had the environmental license, we just need to start carrying out these works and agree with the entrepreneurs who won the bidding that workers have to be hired in the communities where these works will be carried out”, he said. .

After meeting the press in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the candidate went to São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio, to participate in a walk. At the end of the route, on an electric trio, Lula gave a speech promising to resume work on the petrochemical complex in Rio de Janeiro and criticized the discontinuity of investments in the oil and gas sector. “They not only stopped the construction of the petrochemical complex, had 85% ready, 15% were missing, as they privatized and started to import. There were 14 bases for the construction of the petrochemical complex so that Brazil was the third force in the world“, he said.

Lula also refuted claims that Bolsa Família during the PT governments was lower than the current value of Auxílio Brazil, which is R$600. government PT. “[Se em 2016] If they had readjusted inflation in Bolsa Família, the value would today be R$ 780. We will readjust the Bolsa Família and guarantee each person R$ 600 for each one and another R$ 150 for each child up to 6 years of age”, Prometheus.

PT continues the campaign this Friday (21) with a walk in Teófilo Otoni (MG) and Juiz de Fora (MG).

Article updated at 5:54 pm to add coverage of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s campaign agenda in São Gonçalo.