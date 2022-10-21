BrazilBrazil

Diving: Brazil reaches three World Cup finals

Three Brazilians guaranteed their presence in the decision of the Diving World Cup that is held in Berlin (Germany): Luana Lira, on the 3-meter trampoline, Rafael Max, on the 3-meter trampoline, and Diogo Silva, on the 10-meter platform.

To guarantee a spot in the big decision, Luana Lira from Paraíba needed to get one of the 12 best scores in the Qualifiers. She added 226.30 points to be in 10th position. Also on the 3-meter springboard, Anna Lucia dos Santos failed to reach the final.

In the men’s category, Rafael Max, 18 years old and who is in his first World Cup, advanced on the 3-meter trampoline with the 12th best score, adding 339.60 points. On the 10-meter platform, Diogo Silva, 17, qualified even though he was in the last position of the Qualifiers, 11th, with 219.10 points.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

