STF resumes judgment on transfers to the Amazon Fund

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumed today (20) the judgment of a declaratory action of omission to guarantee the functioning of the Amazon Fund.

The trial began on October 6 and was suspended after the Court heard the parties’ submissions. When re-examining the issue this Thursday, the rapporteur and president of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, began reading the reasons for her vote. However, the manifestation of merit on the issue was left for the session on Wednesday (26).

The action was filed in June 2020 by opposition parties, including the PT, PSB, PSOL, as well as entities linked to the defense of the environment.

All are asking the Supreme Court to recognize the alleged failure of the federal government to implement measures to unlock funds from the fund.

Created in 2008, the fund receives donations from international institutions and governments to finance actions to prevent and combat deforestation in the Legal Amazon. In 2019, Germany and Norway suspended transfers to new projects after the Brazilian government presented suggestions for changes in the application of resources and extinguished the fund management collegiate.