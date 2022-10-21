European fans walk away from the Qatar World Cup

The Qatar World Cup has always been designed to be unique in many ways, but one factor that FIFA seems not to have addressed is that fans across the world are opting out of a tournament that, according to groups of fans of the sport, “does not make fans dream”.

There are many factors involved, which individually may have been small impediments, but which, taken together, have made fans who routinely follow their teams at great expense decide to stay out of the next edition.

The shift from the northern hemisphere’s usual summer period, in June and July, to winter, ending just a week before Christmas because of the high temperatures in the Middle Eastern country, has had a significant impact.

Strict entry requirements, sky-high accommodation prices and concerns about human rights and the country’s record of respecting the LGBT population also dampened enthusiasm for the event, which takes place between November 20 and December 18.

Restrictions on alcohol and the high cost of drinks, the fact that many hotels in Doha do not show games due to licensing costs, and the lack of alternative entertainment in a city that has never really been prepared for tourists have also helped convince fans that it will be more fun to watch the tournament at home.

Wales are playing in their first World Cup since 1958, but Paul Corkrey of Football Supporters’ Association Cymru said: “We took 50,000 to Euro 2016 in France but demand has now been timid, mainly because of of the place and time of year when the competition will take place”.

“I hope that 3,000 fans actually travel from Wales, although there are expats from the region as well.”

Qatar, where foreigners make up the majority of the population of 2.9 million, is under severe scrutiny over its treatment of migrant workers.

“Some people don’t go because Qatar is not a football country,” said Anne Costes, vice president of the Irresistibles Français, the main supporters of the French national team.

“Doha doesn’t necessarily make you want to go. It doesn’t attract. It doesn’t make fans dream.”

