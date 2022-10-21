Mineral exports total US$ 11.62 billion in the third quarter

Brazilian mineral exports totaled US$ 11.62 billion in the third quarter of this year, which indicates a retraction of 36.8% in relation to the same period last year. Compared to the previous quarter of 2022, there was an increase of 0.4%.

Imports totaled US$ 4.77 billion in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 86.7% over the result calculated in the same quarter of 2021. In comparison with the second quarter of 2022, the drop reached 23.2%.

The numbers were released today (20) by the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram). The mineral balance (the difference between ore exports and imports) is 51% of the Brazil balance in the third quarter of 2022, which represents US$ 13.4 billion. In relation to the second quarter, there was a drop of 56.4% in dollar terms.

The director of Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Ibram, Julio Nery, attributed this sharp drop in imports to the increase in the international price of mineral commodities, mainly potassium, due to the war in Ukraine. Potassium represents great potential for Brazilian imports. The increase in the exchange rate also contributed to the reduction of purchases abroad.

Mineral exports to China, Brazil‘s main buyer, fell by 43.6% in value compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased by 2.9% in tonnes. In comparison with the second quarter of this year, there was an expansion of 34.3% in tons and 6.9% in value.

Iron ore

Iron ore, the main product of the sector exported by Brazil, had a price reduction of 37.3% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, and a drop of 25.8% compared to the second quarter of this year. Ibram data reveal that, with the exception of nickel and zinc, other mineral commodities also have prices lower than in the third quarter of 2021.

With regard to iron ore exports in particular, the fall in value reached 44.7% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year. There was also a decrease in value of 3.2% compared to the second quarter of 2022. In terms of tons, there was an increase of 1.5% and 23.3%, respectively. Iron ore exports corresponded to 70.5% of Brazilian exports in dollars.

In tonnage, the reduction in mineral imports made by Brazil reached 20.5% compared to the third quarter of last year and 23.3% compared to the second quarter of this year. There was also a significant increase in value of potash imports in relation to the third quarter of 2021 of around 132.96%, according to Ibram. Potash accounted for the largest share of mineral imports (62.1%), followed by coal (24.3%).

Application

Ibram’s CEO, Raul Jungmann, announced the launch of an application for November 17th, available for download in the Google Play store and App Store, which will allow communities close to dams in the sector and also “any citizen from Brazil and abroad” to become aware of the situation in which the dams are in the country. In addition, the application will be available on anyone’s cell phone and will indicate where to look for information if something happens, in addition to fighting fake news (fake news), and to know escape routes, for example.

Today, at a meeting of Ibram’s management, the constitution of a crisis committee was approved, which will act not only in crises related to members, but also to the sector.