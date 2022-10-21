BrazilBrazil

Tennis: Luísa Stefani reaches the semi doubles of the WTA 1000 de Guadalajara

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Brazilian Luísa Stefani and the Australian Storm Sanders guaranteed themselves in the semifinals of the doubles dispute of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara (Mexico) by overcoming by WO (withdrawal), this Thursday (20), the Belgian Elise Mertens and the Russian Veronika Kudermetova. , who could not enter the court due to physical problems.

“I was excited to play this game, it would be a great challenge. Too bad it didn’t happen. I wish you well and good luck in the singles for Kudermetova. It will be good for us to train for two days and seek a spot in the final on Saturday. Let’s go,” said the 25-year-old from São Paulo.

Now, Luísa Stefani and Storm Sanders will only return to the competition next Saturday (22). But the rivals are not yet defined, as they only come out next Friday (21), from the confrontation between the Mexican Giulia Olmos and the Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and the winning duo of the match between the Chinese Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang against the Russian Anastasia. Potapova and Belarusian Yana Sizikova.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Diving: Brazil reaches three World Cup finals

2 mins ago

STF resumes judgment on transfers to the Amazon Fund

29 mins ago

European fans walk away from the Qatar World Cup

53 mins ago

Mineral exports total US$ 11.62 billion in the third quarter

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.