Tennis: Luísa Stefani reaches the semi doubles of the WTA 1000 de Guadalajara

The Brazilian Luísa Stefani and the Australian Storm Sanders guaranteed themselves in the semifinals of the doubles dispute of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara (Mexico) by overcoming by WO (withdrawal), this Thursday (20), the Belgian Elise Mertens and the Russian Veronika Kudermetova. , who could not enter the court due to physical problems.

IT’S SEMIFINAAAAAAAAAAL! 🎾 Luisa Stefani and Storm Sanders 🇦🇺 are in the semi of the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara 🇲🇽 The pair secured the spot by WO against Kudermetova/Mertens. When the phase is good, even luck helps! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OhJTveK2Q6 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) October 20, 2022

“I was excited to play this game, it would be a great challenge. Too bad it didn’t happen. I wish you well and good luck in the singles for Kudermetova. It will be good for us to train for two days and seek a spot in the final on Saturday. Let’s go,” said the 25-year-old from São Paulo.

Now, Luísa Stefani and Storm Sanders will only return to the competition next Saturday (22). But the rivals are not yet defined, as they only come out next Friday (21), from the confrontation between the Mexican Giulia Olmos and the Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and the winning duo of the match between the Chinese Yifan Xu and Zhaoxuan Yang against the Russian Anastasia. Potapova and Belarusian Yana Sizikova.