CFM will open public consultation on the use of medical cannabis

Amid the reactions against the resolution of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), which establishes new rules for the prescription of drugs based on cannabidiol, a derivative of cannabis, the federal authority decided this Thursday (20) to open public consultation to the population on the subject. In a note, CFM informed that this stage will take place from October 24 to December 23 this year.

Resolution 2324 of 2022 restricts the use of cannabidiol only to the treatment of child and adolescent epilepsies that do not respond to conventional therapies in Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes, and in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. The rule also prohibits physicians from prescribing cannabis in natura for medicinal use, as well as any derivatives other than cannabidiol. The prescription of cannabidiol for a therapeutic indication other than that provided for in the resolution is also prohibited, with the exception of clinical studies previously authorized by the system formed by the National Research Ethics Commission and Research Ethics Councils (CEP/Conep).

In addition, the resolution prohibits doctors from giving lectures and courses on the use of cannabidiol, or products derived from cannabis, outside the scientific environment, nor make its publicity. Physicians who do not observe the determinations of the resolution will be subject to respond to processes in the CFM that, in the limit, can lead to the cancellation of the registration and the right to exercise the profession in the country.

In the note announcing the public consultation, the medical entity reaffirmed and defended the content of the resolution, noting that almost 6,000 scientific articles published in “important national and international journals” were evaluated, in addition to receiving contributions from doctors and institutions during consultation. previous public event, which took place in July.

“The conclusions point to still fragile evidence on the safety and efficacy of cannabidiol for the treatment of most diseases, and there are scientific studies with confirmed positive results only for cases of epileptic seizures related to Dravet, Doose and Lennox Syndromes- Gastaut”, argues the CFM. “Given this situation, the plenary of the CFM considers it prudent to wait for the progress of studies in progress, whose results will expand – or not – the perception of efficacy and safety of cannabidiol, avoiding exposing the population to risk situations”, he adds.

MPF

Earlier this week, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) initiated a preparatory procedure to determine the legality of the resolution. According to the prosecutor of the Republic Ailton Benedito de Souza, responsible for the procedure, the investigation will determine whether there is compatibility between the CFM resolution with the social right to health, under the terms of the Federal Constitution, and other official regulations, such as those of the CFM itself. National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which in 2019 authorized the manufacture and import of products with cannabis for medicinal purposes. On this, CFM replied that it will forward all the information requested.

According to data from Anvisa, it is estimated that more than 100 thousand patients undergo some type of treatment using cannabis. In addition, more than 66 thousand drugs based on cannabis were imported in 2021. About 50 countries have already regulated the medicinal and industrial use of cannabis and Hemp.

“Patients promise to deliver scientific articles on evidence-based cannabinoid medicine by hand to CFM and expect to be received by a representative of the collegiate. In addition, we will deliver a petition with more than 100 thousand signatures asking for the revocation of the resolution”, says the journalist Manuela Borges, patient and founder of InformaCANN, a support network for patients who use cannabis medicinal.

Protest

Patients who use cannabis medicinal also marked a silent protest this Friday (21), at the CFM headquarters, in Brasília, against the resolution. According to the Pan-American Association of Cannabinoid Medicine, the alleged scientific evidence listed by the CFM in the standard was restricted to studies published more than 8 years ago and did not update the most recent academic findings, citing PubMed, one of the largest databases in the world. biomedicine in the world.

“Currently, there are almost 30,000 research studies on the medicinal use of cannabis only in PubMed, not to mention other scientific databases. On the website, it is possible to verify that between 2018 and 2022, about 10,000 scientific articles were produced on the medicinal use of cannabis. But, it seems, the research that supports the regulation of cannabis in more than 50 countries are still unknown by CFM counselors”, says a note from patients and representatives of civil society entities.