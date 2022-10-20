Brazil had 190,000 more deaths in 2020, points out Fiocruz study

The number of deaths in Brazil in 2020 exceeded the average of previous years by 190,000, according to a study released this Thursday (20) by researchers from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the Estácio de Sá University. The survey reports that 1,556,824 people died in the country that year, 19% more than expected considering the projected average from 2015 to 2019.

2020 was the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which appears in the survey with the weight of deaths from infectious and parasitic diseases, which exceeded expectations by 480%. In addition, deaths from undefined causes also stood out that year, which the researchers interpret as possible deaths from covid-19 in which there was difficulty in filling out death certificates.

The impact of the pandemic on mortality is not restricted to victims of covid-19 and also includes deaths caused by overloading health systems and those avoided by changes in habits during social isolation. According to the survey, deaths from endocrine diseases (16%), mental disorders (29%), cardiovascular diseases (16%), and pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium (27%) exceeded expectations by more than 10%. .

“Deaths indirectly linked to covid-19 are attributable to other health conditions for which people have not had access to prevention and treatment because health systems have been overwhelmed by the pandemic,” the researchers analyze in the text published today. “The estimated number of excess deaths may also have been influenced by the deaths avoided during the pandemic due to the lower risks of certain events, such as car accidents or accidents at work.”

For the study authors, understanding this mortality is important because it indicates the need for local health systems to be more resilient so that they can sustain essential health services during crises.

“The data analyzed allow us to assume, therefore, that covid-19 had an impact, directly and indirectly, on the health of the Brazilian population. The mortality data point to coincidence in the most critical periods of the pandemic and a greater volume of deaths from other causes, which suggests collapse and damming of health problems,” the article says in its conclusion. This suggests that such excess is the result not only of covid-19 itself, but of the social response and management of the health system in the face of “a myriad of causes that already had a previous trend rhythm”, says the study.

In addition to the analysis of national data, the research highlights different scenarios between the federation units. The states in which deaths exceeded expectations are concentrated in the North Region, while those in the South and Southeast had less intense increases.

In Roraima, Amapá and Amazonas, the number of deaths exceeded expectations by 46%, 45% and 43%, respectively. In Rio Grande do Sul, there were 7% more deaths than in the estimate drawn from previous years.

The study cites other research that also measured excess mortality in the world during the covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organization, for example, says that the total number of deaths directly or indirectly associated with the covid-19 pandemic in the years 2020 and 2021 was approximately 14.9 million. The United States, on the other hand, estimates that it faced a 17.3% increase in mortality in 2020, compared to the 2017-2019 triennium.

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, Brazil has had 687 thousand victims of the disease. In the first year of the pandemic, about 194,000 people lost their lives after contracting the infection.