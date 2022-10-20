Bolsonaro says Brazil is ready to take off

The candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic by the PL, Jair Bolsonaro, received the support of hundreds of councilors and mayors of São Paulo and the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, in an event this Thursday afternoon (20), in a gymnasium. of sports. Bolsonaro thanked everyone and asked for commitment to ensure a more expressive vote in the second round in the state, which brings together the largest national electorate, with 22.1% of the total.

“Getting to the Presidency of the Republic is a mission. Here each one has a mission from God to fulfill. Mine is being this. And I believe, if it is the will of God, passing through your hands, we will continue in the Presidency of the Republic”, said Bolsonaro.

The candidate told those present that difficult days have affected the government in recent times, with the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, which has caused many deaths in the population and led to a global economic recession. “You know what those 3 years and 8 months were like. What happened in Brazil, what we had ahead of us, the pandemic, which unfortunately killed many people and which was a very strong blow to the economy”.

Bolsonaro said the government managed to overcome the unfavorable moment and resume economic growth, with inflationary reduction in the last quarter and a significant drop in fuel prices. “We have overcome this moment, we are in the third month with negative inflation, fuel is around R$ 5, gasoline, we serve the most humble, the poorest, with permanent social programs”, he said.

The candidate also highlighted the conservative agendas defended by his government, stressing that Brazil is a predominantly Christian country. “We have our agendas, called conservative, family, which we defend. We are a country of 90% Christians. We don’t want gender ideology here, we don’t want to release the drugs, we respect private property,” he said.

Bolsonaro stressed that Brazil‘s economy is organized and ready for a new growth cycle in the near future. “Brazil is tidy, ready to take off. It is an example for the world, the current economic situation of our Brazil. And in a few days, more than a president, you will choose what destiny you want to give our country. There is no comparison. Back there, a trail of corruption and neglect. And you know how my government was. There is a huge difference,” he said.

The candidate said that the moment is for decision. “I came to ask you for more than one vote. The work, the commitment. And you can turn a vote. Convince the undecided, attend. We have already become Minas Gerais. São Paulo, we have an advantage. We are gaining ground in all states of Brazil. Most governors-elect or re-elected closed with us. The future of our country and our children now depends on the commitment of each one. We are going to expand in São Paulo, with the special support of our governor [Rodrigo Garcia]”, said.