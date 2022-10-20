Chamber approves legal framework for the electronic game industry

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved, in a virtual session this Wednesday (19), Bill 2796/21, by deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP). Known as the Legal Framework for Electronic Games, the PL regulates the manufacture, import, marketing and development of electronic games in the country.

The text goes to the Senate for analysis. By the proposal, electronic game is a “software executable on microcomputers or dedicated consoles [videogames] where the user controls the action and interacts with the interface [jogo]”. The proposal expressly excludes slot machines and other similar games of chance from that definition. The measures should achieve:

the computer program that contains graphic and audiovisual elements, as defined in the Software Law (9.609/98), with recreational purposes and in which the user controls the action and interacts with the interface;

the central device and accessories specially dedicated to playing electronic games, for private or commercial use; and

O software for mobile or internet application developed for the purpose of entertainment with fantasy style games.

The substitute provides that the manufacture, import, sale and development of electronic games in Brazil will be free. The products can be used in a school environment – ​​by means of regulation and according to the curricular base –, in the training of people and, also, for therapeutic purposes.

Provisional Measure

In the same session, the deputies approved Provisional Measure 1127/22. The main point of the text limits, this year, the readjustment of the forum and occupation rates of Union lands to 10.06% – inflation variation (IPCA) accumulated in 2021.

In the absence of the rapporteur, deputy Rosana Valle (PL-SP), the opinion prepared by her was read by deputy Carlos Henrique Gaguim (União-TO). MP 1127/22 is now being analyzed by the Senate. The conversion bill needs to be voted on by November 3rd or it will expire.