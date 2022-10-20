President of the TSE meets with representatives of digital platforms

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, met today (19) with representatives of companies that operate social networks to request “total surveillance” in the fight against disinformation in the second round of elections.

During the meeting, measures were discussed to speed up the removal of content from campaigns for the Presidency of the Republic that, after a court decision, is considered false.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the platforms Google, TikTok, Kwai, Likedin, Twitter and Meta, a company that operates the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp networks.

In August 2019, the TSE created a permanent program to fight disinformation. About 150 partners participate in the work, including public and private institutions, professional entities and social networks.