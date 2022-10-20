Rádio Nacional broadcasts, today, the decision of the Copa do Brazil

THE National Radio airs the emotions of the final of the Copa do Brazil, the decisive rounds of Série A and B of the Brazilian Championship and the dispute for the title of the Copa Libertadores da América in the last half of October. The audience can follow the broadcasts, live, by radio, site or streaming.

The public broadcaster presents the duel Flamengo x Corinthians, which defines the national knockout tournament, this Wednesday (19), from 21:30. The match São Paulo x Coritiba is the highlight of Thursday (20), at 20h, in a delayed confrontation of the Series A, valid for the 29th round of the Brazileirão.

The sporting journey National Radio On the weekend, there will still be the game Vasco x Criciúma this Saturday (22), at 16:15, for Série B, in the antepenultimate round of the championship, and the state classic Fluminense x Botafogo, on Sunday (23), at 15:30, for Série A , in the 33rd round.

Flamengo x Corinthians, today, at Nacional

The meeting of stars who defend the two biggest fans in the country packs the Flamengo x Corinthians final that National Radio broadcast all over Brazil. This midweek sports day starts at 9:30 pm today (19), straight from Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.



Maracanã should be packed today in the classic Flamengo x Corinthians (Paula Reis/Flamengo/Rights reserved)

The dispute for the conquest of the Copa do Brazil resumes in equal conditions for the two rivals after the draw by 0 x 0 in the first match, in São Paulo, last Wednesday (12). Without scoring goals and scoring the net in the first leg, the red-black team and the alvinegro club decide without an advantage the title that guarantees a spot in the group stage of the 2023 Libertadores.

The winner of the decision takes the cup to his trophy gallery. In case of a tie between Flamengo and Corinthians in normal time, the definition goes to penalties.

André Luiz Mendes narrates the match, while Waldir Luiz comments on what promises to be a game. The reports and the duty are on account of Bruno Mendes. The arbitration of the final of the competition is led by the experienced Wilton Pereira Sampaio.

Flamengo arrives in the final packed with excitement after the reserve squad beat Atlético Mineiro for the Brazileirão last Saturday (15). Corinthians did not enter the field. The team was involved in a controversy because of the ban on fans in the match scheduled for the same day against Goiás. The match, which is valid for the 32nd round of the championship, will still be rescheduled.

São Paulo vs Coritiba, Thursday, at Nacional

The first of the next three games of the Brazilian Championship, broadcast by Rádio Nacional, is São Paulo x Coritiba, who will face each other this Thursday (20), at 8 pm, in Morumbi. André Marques narrates the delayed match, for the 29th round of the Brazileirão, in Serie A. Mário Silva makes the comments and Bruno Mendes, the report and the duty. The referee is Braulio da Silva Machado.

The teams arrive from regional clashes away from home in which they obtained opposite results. Despite the draw with leader Palmeiras at the weekend, with no change in the marker, São Paulo arrives with morale as they secured a point even with two fewer athletes.

The São Paulo tricolor held the score after having Ferraresi and Beraldo expelled. With great performance, archer Felipe Alves closed the team’s goal, while Gustavo Scarpa missed the penalty kick to Verdão. With equality in King shockSão Paulo advanced to 12th place with 41 points.

Visitor in the next game, Coritiba also faced an opponent from the state of Paraná, Athético, and left the field overcome by the rival by 1×0, at Arena da Baixada. The red-black from Paraná secured the victory with an isolated goal conceded by Alex Santana at the end of the match.

Defeated in the classic Atletiba number 390, Coxa has yet to win away from home. The green and white club from Paraná needs to recover in the competition. Coritiba remains at risk and close to the relegation zone, with just 34 points, in 15th place.

Vasco vs Criciúma, Saturday, at Nacional

The confrontation Vasco x Criciúma wins window in National Radio in AM and in streaming this Saturday (22), at 4:15 pm, straight from São Januário, for the 33rd and antepenultimate round of the Brazileirão, in Serie B. The station’s team brings the announcer André Luiz Mendes, the commentator Waldir Luiz and the reporter Rafael Monteiro. The duty is in the care of Bruno Mendes.

The Maltese cross tries to secure a position among the top four in the competition to move up to Serie A in 2023. The Cariocas managed to get a hard-fought draw against Sport in the previous match that ended with an invasion of the field by the Pernambuco fans, on Ilha do Retiro.

Vasco remains in fourth place with 56 points three games from the end of the competition. The northeastern team fights for access and occupies the next position, with 53, three points behind. Criciúma has one less, 52, and still dreams of returning to the elite of the Brazilian Championship.

The Santa Catarina team’s campaign is positive in the last rounds. O Tiger won four of their five most recent games. Highlight for the quiet 3-0 victory over Ituano, a club from São Paulo that has 51 points and is a direct opponent in the dispute for the top positions of the Serie B table.

Fluminense vs Botafogo on Sunday

The classic carioca Fluminense x Botafogo is the attraction of Rádio Nacional in the broadcast this Sunday (23), at 15:30, direct from Maracanã. The Serie A duel is valid for the 33rd round. André Luiz Mendes narrates the game, while Mário Silva comments and Rafael Monteiro does the reporting. Bruno Mendes is on duty.

The teams are looking for a spot in the next Libertadores. The tricolor is in fourth place in the Brazileirão with 54 points and wants to stay in that range to secure a spot directly for the group stage of the international competition.

The difference between Fluminense and leader Palmeiras dropped to 14 points, but the national title is a distant reality for the Laranjeiras squad. Even so, the club thrashed Avaí, away from home, in Ressacada, by 3×0, with a gala performance.

Already the alvinegro is in tenth, with 43 points, and tries to recover in the table. Botafogo hopes that the G6 of the Brazilian Championship becomes G8 to facilitate the chance to enter the knockout stage of Libertadores. The team disappointed at home and performed below expectations when they lost 1-0 to Internacional, at the Nilton Santos stadium.

