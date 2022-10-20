Government announces measures to combat breast cancer

The Ministry of Health took advantage of the theme of Pink October, a month dedicated to breast cancer awareness and prevention, to announce the allocation of R$ 100 million in resources destined for breast reconstruction surgeries via the Unified Health System (SUS). The ordinance releasing the amount was signed today (19) by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in a ceremony at Caixa’s headquarters, in Brasília.

During the event, the bank announced that it will disclose, through the Caixa Tem application, preventive information on the fight against breast cancer. “We are going to face and defeat the biggest killer of women in the world and in our country with efficient public policies”, said Queiroga.

According to the minister, the country already has “the most advanced health legislation in the world, which is Law 8,080”, and that what is lacking is “to give them efficiency, which will only be achieved with technical teams and the elaboration of policies”. based on epidemiological, socioeconomic and demographic criteria, and technical analyzes of the logistical and operational feasibility of these public policies”. In the year, according to Queiroga, R$ 2.6 billion were allocated to fight cancer.

“When we encourage breastfeeding, we are preventing breast cancer. When we encourage the practice of physical activities or fight obesity, we are preventing breast cancer. These actions are much more efficient than obstinate conduct with experimental chemotherapy”, said the minister, recalling that mammography, as a breast cancer screening policy, is indicated for people aged over 50.

breast reconstruction

The R$ 100 million announced today is intended to “strengthen screening aiming at access to breast reconstruction surgeries in diagnosed cases undergoing mastectomies within the scope of the SUS”, according to the secretary of Specialized Health Care, Maíra Botelho.

On Pink October, the secretary highlighted the need to take advantage of the period to draw the attention of the entire population. “We want the population informed and qualified professionals”, he said, emphasizing that breast cancer is a concern that must be remembered every month of the year, and that breast reconstruction is “important to regain self-esteem and the normal life of women. ”.

The head of mastology at one of the Cancer Hospital units and a physician at the National Cancer Institute, Fabiana Toneloto, said that, with regard to breast reconstruction, her professional experience “shows that, even with the reconstruction, the first post-surgical impact it is very difficult” for women.

“The first moments of removing the bandage and with the husband are very painful. Breast reconstruction helps ease this pain,” she said. According to the mastologist, not every patient is a candidate for breast reconstruction. “There are cases in which delayed reconstruction is better and not immediate, so that the chance of cure is greater”.

box has

During the event, a technical cooperation agreement was also signed between the Ministry of Health and Caixa, so that the approximately 27 million women who access the Caixa Tem application have access to “preventive information and information to combat breast cancer”.

Caixa’s president, Daniella Marques, said that she intends to take advantage of the bank’s presence throughout the national territory to “integrate efforts with the ministry to raise awareness among Brazilians” about measures to prevent and combat the disease.

The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto, said it was necessary for the campaign to also focus on the male audience. “We are all here because we believe in the importance of prevention and we also speak with men, who are children, husbands and fathers,” she said.

“This subject interests us all, and the sharing of information is what moves us and what gives meaning to our agenda to alert the population about a disease that can be prevented, and that affects the whole family, because when a relative of ours gets sick, affects everyone”, he added, emphasizing the role of all family members to “hit the key to prevention”, especially the need to carry out self-examinations and annual routine exams.

The substitute Primary Health Care secretary, Daniela Ribeiro, defended that the Pink October actions should be carried out from October to October, and also cover the awareness of the population; the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer; annual preventive care; sharing information about the disease; and strengthening care for women in health facilities.

“We estimate 66,280 new cases for the year 2022. There are many cases. This is the number one cause of cancer death among women,” she said. According to Daniela Ribeiro, there are 48,000 basic health units in the country and 1,884 family health units, in addition to consulting teams on the street, “prepared to help women deal with this situation”.

care line

The secretary took advantage of the date to publicize an important tool to help prevent the disease: the Breast Cancer Care Line.

“This line is characterized by the standardization of techniques and descriptions of the patient’s itinerary within the Health Care Network (RAS), contemplating information related to health promotion actions and activities, prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation”, explained.

The user’s main gateway is Primary Health Care (PHC), which plays the role of organizer of the network. There, the health professional can identify, monitor and carry out the treatment, the step-by-step follow-up.

“He directs, organizes and assists family health teams, teams from basic health units and emergency care teams at Samu and hospitals specialized in monitoring and treating women and individuals who need support,” said Daniela. brook.