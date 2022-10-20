In São Paulo, condominium fines resident for racist attacks on neighbor

The condominium where comedian and musician Eddy Júnior lives, victim of a neighbor’s racist attack, issued this Tuesday (18) a statement to all 378 residential units, expressing repudiation of the resident’s conduct and advising that their lawyers would evaluate the measures to be taken. be taken.

According to the condominium’s lawyer, Diego Basse, the resident who assaulted Júnior, 28, was fined for repeated antisocial behavior, which generates incompatibility in living in the place. The building is located in a neighborhood on the west side of São Paulo.

“The lawyers analyzed the matter and, given the severity of the fact, a fine was determined. The notification was sent today to the owner, and the fine will be ten times the value of the condominium, which adds up to about R$ 5 thousand. The fine is provided for in Article 1,337, sole paragraph of the Civil Code. This fine has a pecuniary and pedagogical character”, said Basse.

According to Basse, an extraordinary general meeting will be called with all residents to address the issue and ratify the fine imposed. At the time, it will also be decided whether the condominium will file a lawsuit against the condominium member, determining that she no longer has behaviors and acts that disturb the peace, health, safety and good customs of the residential complex.

“The measure seeks to prevent similar situations from happening again against any other resident. In case of repetition by the resident, expulsion from the building will be requested. The measures are much more humanistic than legal. The condominium is a reflection of what is experienced outside of society and that ends up going inside the walls. This has to be fought,” said the lawyer.

the case

On Monday night (16), the comedian denounced, on his social networks, that he was the victim of a racist attack by a neighbor of the condominium. He claimed to have been called a “monkey, filthy, ugly, vulture and dangerous little black” when trying to use the building’s elevator with his pet dog at the same time as the neighbor. In a published video, Eddy Junior shows the woman arguing and refusing to enter the same elevator as him, while she insulted him.

The report tried to contact Eddy Júnior, but had no response. The attacker or her representative could not be reached for comment.