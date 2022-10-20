Minister defends “sustainable growth” of private pension

The Minister of Labor and Welfare, José Carlos Oliveira, defended today (19) the “sustainable growth” of complementary social security in the country. “There is still a lot of space,” he said, at the opening of the Brazilian Private Pension Congress, which runs until the 21st, at the Transamerica Expo Center, in São Paulo.

He highlighted two initiatives for the sector’s growth: structuring family plans, which allow relatives to join closed plans; and the instituted corporate plans, which will allow private entities to offer supplementary pensions.

Luís Ricardo Marcondes Martins, president of the Brazilian Association of Closed Private Pension Entities (Abrapp), organizer of the event, agreed that the measures enable the growth of the sector, especially the established corporate plans.

“[São] endowed with an extraordinary potential for providing social security coverage for employees and all types of employees, assigned, temporary, service providers, among others, who gravitate in the vicinity of the corporation. We can and will go a long way,” he said.

For Minister Carlos Oliveira, the proposals are the result of the joint work of the National Superintendence of Complementary Pensions (Previc) with representatives of the segment within the scope of the National Council of Complementary Pensions.

He recalled that Previc works in licensing processes, infra-legal regulation, monitoring and inspection, application of the sanctioning process and special regimes. “This action seeks to ensure the existence of robust governance, efficient internal controls and effective risk management in all closed private pension entities”, he said.

The minister also highlighted that the sector has 263 entities in operation, which manage 1,126 plans, representing more than R$ 1.14 trillion in assets, reaching 8 million people, of which 3.9 million are participants and assisted.