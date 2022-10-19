Exhibition presents Burle Marx’s landscaping projects for SP

People from São Paulo may not know it, but several open and emblematic spaces in the city of São Paulo could be very different if the projects developed by the Brazilian landscape architect Burle Marx (1909-1994) had come to fruition. Showing the capital of São Paulo designed by Burle Marx is the aim of the new exhibition at the Fiesp Cultural Center, which opened today (19): Built Landscape: São Paulo and Burle Marx.

Curated by Guilherme Wisnik, Helena Severo and Isabela Ono, the exhibition presents the projects developed by Burle Marx’s office for very significant spaces in the city of São Paulo, such as Vale do Anhangabaú, Parque Ibirapuera and Parque Trianon, on Avenida Paulista. These projects were commissioned, but were never completed.



The curator Isabela Ono at the exhibition Built Landscape: São Paulo and Burle Marx, at the Fiesp Cultural Center, Avenida Paulista. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

“Burle Marx and his collaborators did many projects for São Paulo. Those carried out were mainly private, in corporate centers, bank branches, private residences and clubs. As for the public, several orders were made by governments and city halls, but they did not go ahead. Among them is the Vale do Anhangabaú, the Vergueiro sidewalk, Praça da Sé, the Trianon. They are very emblematic and public spaces in São Paulo that were not executed”, lamented Isabela Ono, director of the Burle Marx Institute and one of the curators of the exhibition. Ono is the daughter of Haruyoshi Ono, who was a partner of Burle Marx for over 30 years.

The drawings and sketches of these projects show, for example, what had been planned for Parque Trianon, installed in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP). The project envisaged maintaining the forest with trees originating in the park, replacing exotic species with Brazilian and regional trees. A playground was also designed there, a Portuguese stone mosaic floor, flower beds and even an undulating water mirror, from where it was possible to see the reflected image of the museum.



Exhibition Built Landscape: São Paulo and Burle Marx, curated by Guilherme Wisnik, Helena Severo and Isabela Ono, at the Fiesp Cultural Center. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

“[Mostrar essas obras não realizadas de São Paulo] it is not a provocation, but a warning that it is possible to think about the city of São Paulo in a closer, more human, greener and inspiring way”, said the curator.

The projects developed for São Paulo make up one of the three axes of the exhibition. A second space in the show features iconic works by Burle Marx, which are now spread across Brazil and the world. Among them, the extensive boardwalk that runs along the beaches of Rio’s south zone; the Flamengo Park; and even Parque del Este, in Caracas, Venezuela. This nucleus also includes a sensorial dark room, called a penetrable space, with projections of images on fabrics hanging in the room.

The proposal is to bring to the public photographs of gardens and sidewalks created by Burle Marx and his collaborators, offering an immersive experience.

“The most inspirational projection, which we call penetrable, shows how a person could be feeling inside the space of a garden, experiencing a garden. We wanted to bring this experience to the exhibition, with a song by Tom Jobim”, explained the curator.

The third nucleus shows the activism, the ecological side of Burle Marx and his expeditions through Brazil. “He has a very powerful public speech as an ecologist and environmentalist”, highlighted the curator.

The pieces selected for the exhibition reflect the plurality of the work of Burle Marx and his collaborators through drawings, models, project plans, sketches, photographs and videos. “We always seek to bring the project with a photo so that the person understands that that garden in two dimensions exists in three dimensions in real life”, highlighted Isabela.



Installation Jardim Efêmero, at the entrance of the exhibition Built Landscape: São Paulo and Burle Marx, curated by Guilherme Wisnik, Helena Severo and Isabela Ono, at the Fiesp Cultural Center. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

At the entrance of the Fiesp Cultural Center building, an ephemeral garden was installed, with vertical structures. “The garden was developed by the Burle Marx office for the exhibition. And the idea was to bring some of the sculptural elements of Burle Marx’s gardens here. There is a living garden for the person to have the real dimension of the garden”, said the curator.

impressions



Exhibition Built Landscape: São Paulo and Burle Marx, curated by Guilherme Wisnik, Helena Severo and Isabela Ono, at the Fiesp Cultural Center. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

Several people visited the exhibition on its first day on display, such as administrative technician Bianca Andrejauskas, 37 years old. “Burle Marx’s work I didn’t know so deeply and it’s a wonderful, beautiful work. He has this whole issue of maintaining the flora, of removing this urbanization and this excess of concrete from our city. And there are many things that could be better used: they are beautiful spaces that he planned and that were not executed. And it’s something I wish I had seen,” she told the Brazil Agency.

“He had a project for Ibirapuera and Anhangabaú. You see that it is an old project, from 1974, that could have been executed and maintained. I work close to Anhangabaú and the valley still has a lot of concrete. Burle Marx had planned more on this issue of green inside Anhangabaú and this did not come to fruition”, he lamented.



Exhibition Built Landscape: São Paulo and Burle Marx, curated by Guilherme Wisnik, Helena Severo and Isabela Ono, at the Fiesp Cultural Center. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brazil

Architecture student Giulia Baron, 20, was also another visitor to the exhibition on Wednesday. She said that she already knew the work of Burle Marx and that, ever since she heard about the opening of the exhibition, she was anxious to visit it.

“I’m making the most of it. It’s very inspiring to see all the sketches and the photos afterward,” she said, highlighting the hand drawings as one of the most interesting things about the exhibition. “I could see the dimension of his work. I could see his notes in the corner [dos desenhos]” he observed.

“This whole part of bringing the appreciation of Brazilian vegetation came with him. His projects always feature tropical species. He was a great inspiration to many other artists and architects. It is the basis of Brazilian landscaping, without being those gardens inspired by the French or English”, said Giulia.

The exhibition is on view until the 5th of February. More information can be found on the institution’s website.