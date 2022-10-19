BrazilBrazil

TSE offers training for poll workers who will work on the 2nd shift

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The poll workers who will work in the second round of elections have been undergoing reinforcement training since October 10th. Classes are available on the distance education platform of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) until the 27th of this month.

According to the Electoral Justice, the reinforcement in the training of poll workers, which was also carried out in the first round, will serve to review the content and allow the realization of training for those who did not undergo the training.

The first shift involved the work of 1.8 million poll workers. About 20,500 (1.1% of the total) poll workers did not show up for work, the lowest number of all elections, according to the TSE.

The poll workers who work in the elections are called up or volunteers. They receive several benefits, such as counting days of days worked as additional hours in university courses, tiebreakers in public contests, two days off work when completing training.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Lula commits to religious freedom in letter to evangelicals

53 seconds ago

Exhibition presents Burle Marx’s landscaping projects for SP

22 mins ago

ECLAC raises growth forecast for Brazil to 2.6% this year

44 mins ago

STF confirms free public transport in the second round

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.