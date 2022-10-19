BrazilBrazil

STF confirms free public transport in the second round

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed today (19) a majority of votes to confirm the individual decision of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso who released free public transport in the second round of elections this Sunday (30).

The individual decision was handed down yesterday (18) and allows mayors who adopt the measure not to be held responsible for administrative impropriety or electoral crime.

The case is judged in the virtual plenary, a form of voting in which votes are entered into an electronic system and there is no face-to-face deliberation.

In addition to the rapporteur, ministers Edson Fachin, Cármen Lúcia, Dias Toffoli, Luix Fux, Alexandre de Moraes and Luiz Fux also endorsed the injunction.

The decision was taken based on an action filed by the Sustainability Network. At the request of the party, in the first round, the minister also determined that public transport should be maintained at normal levels and that municipalities that had already offered free transport in previous elections should maintain the measure.

To ask for universal gratuity, the Network argued that voting is mandatory in Brazil, but that many voters are unable to pay the ticket to the polling place, which in many cases is more expensive than the fine for non-attendance, whose maximum value is R$ 3.51. The measure also aims to avoid high abstention of voters on polling day.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
